Drew Dilkens to seek third term as Windsor’s mayor
Drew Dilkens will be seeking a third term as mayor of Windsor.
Dilkens filed his candidacy papers on Friday and said he waited for the battery plant file to become a "non-issue" before throwing his name in the hat.
"We all have records and so I am happy to run on my record. I think people know what we've been able to deliver," said Dilkens.
"They know the leadership they get with Drew Dilkens and I'm going to continue to deliver for the residents of this city ... They know where I stand on important issues like the hospital."
Dilkens has been mayor for two terms and was the Ward 1 councillor before that.
The announcement of his next mayoral run was made at the site of the future NextStar Energy plant, on the southeast corner of Twin Oaks Drive at Valtec Court.
Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt is also seeking the mayor's seat, along with Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk.
In a message posted on social media, Holt said he's "very happy" Dilkens has decided to run.
"The most important part of achieving that office is getting a mandate from the citizens," added Holt.
The deadline to file nomination papers is Aug. 19.
The municipal election is Oct. 24.
-
B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback winSean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
-
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York.
-
'Clearly a breakdown': Kenney condemns controversial essay, links firestorm to slow news weekAlberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned a controversial prize-winning essay that's been criticized for being sexist and racist during his provincewide radio call-in program, but also appeared to downplay the controversy it generated.
-
Man dead after shooting at Vaughan plaza parking lotA shooting at a plaza parking lot in Vaughan has left one man dead, York Regional Police say.
-
Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championshipKent Johnson has been working for years on a move that stuns goalies and hockey fans alike.
-
One person dead following ATV collisionOne person is dead following an ATV collision Saturday afternoon.
-
Coast guard called in as diesel spill closes Richmond beachesBeaches at Richmond's Garry Point Park are closed after the Canadian Coast Guard investigated and try to clean up a recent diesel spill.
-
Shooting in Hanover Ont. leads to arrest in OttawaPolice have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Hanover earlier this week.
-
Backing up Ukraine's history: App creates 3D models of important cultural heritageVolunteers armed with smartphones are using a 3D-modelling app to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage one snap at a time.