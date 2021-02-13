Guelph's Downtown Business Association has teamed up with a tourism app to help promote the city's historic buildings.

The app Drift Space started featuring the interactive map titled 'Hidden and Historic Guelph' on Friday.

This feature directs tourists and locals to 18 of the most well-known and historic areas in the Royal City and offer intimate details about them.

The Guelph DBA is hopeful this will help bring in revenue for a sector of the economy hit hard by the pandemic.

"You use it on your phone and you see what's around you," said DBA executive director Marty Williams. "What's right next to you, what's close to you, what's surrounding you in terms of historic buildings, some that are still here and some that are long gone."

Later this year, the Drift Space app plans to expand to feature music, dining by directing users to the best local eateries and live music venues.