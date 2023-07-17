iHeartRadio

Drilling machine struck gondola in fatal Mont-Tremblant, Que. crash: police


Quebec provincial police say the type of construction equipment involved in a gondola crash at Mont Tremblant this weekend, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party. They say the gondola struck the machinery about halfway up the mountain at a popular ski resort about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
