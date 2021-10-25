Drinking water advisories lifted for two Manitoba First Nations
Drinking water advisories, issued during the summer, have now been lifted for two Manitoba First Nations.
Indigenous Affairs Minster Marc Miller said the short-term advisories for Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations have been lifted as of Saturday.
Good morning. 2 short-term drinking water advisories (STDWA) in effect since July 2021 in Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations, communities that evacuated due to forest fires, have now been lifted. A total of 196 STDWAs have been lifted since Nov. 2015. #cdnpoli— Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) October 23, 2021
The advisories had been in place since July when the two First Nations were evacuated amid forest fires, which damaged hydro lines and caused power outages in the communities.
Due to the outages, members of these communities experienced months-long evacuations, which came to an end earlier in October when residents were finally able to return home.
-
-
-
Police searching for 54-year-old missing EdmontonianPolice are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old man last seen around noon Monday.
-
B.C. outdoor safety group debunks viral social media post on what to do if lostA B.C. agency that provides outdoor safety training is concerned about a social media post that’s spreading misinformation.
-
Here’s how Albertans can add their COVID-19 vaccine record to Apple WalletiPhone and Apple device owners can now add their Alberta COVID-19 vaccine record to the Health app and Wallet for easy access.
-
Fire crews battling blaze along Nairn AvenueThe Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is dealing with a fire along Nairn Avenue Monday night.
-
'We need to fill this gap': Rally pushes for 10 paid sick days on B.C.'s final day gathering feedbackWith the window for public feedback closing on B.C.’s incoming paid sick leave policy, supporters gathered at the legislature in Victoria on Monday to send a message to government.
-
New beer pays homage to well-known Saint John restaurateurThe sons of a renowned New Brunswick restaurateur, who helped to shape the uptown restaurant scene in Saint John into what it is today, have introduced a beer to honour his life and his legacy.
-
Judge orders return of items seized during 2018 arrest of Meng WanzhouA British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ordered the return of items seized from Meng Wanzhou during the Huawei executive's arrest at Vancouver's airport over an extradition request from the United States.