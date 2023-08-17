Drinking water advisory in Greater Sudbury lifted
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
The drinking water advisory issued by Public Health Sudbury & Districts on Sunday for the Skead Road area has been lifted.
"The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," said Burgess Hawkins, a public health protection manager.
"Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water."
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The warning was made when a watermain break caused a drop in water pressure.
Residents should do the following before using the water:
- Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.
- Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
- Drain and refill hot water heaters.
- Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use.
- To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
-
Fatal collision claims one life near FormosaPolice in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
-
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s OkanaganEvacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
-
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 yearsA $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
-
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children in the backseatOntario Provincail Police stopped the driver of a vehicle for speeding 143 km/h on Highway 416 in North Grenville