Drinking water advisory in Greater Sudbury lifted

The drinking water advisory issued by Public Health Sudbury & Districts on Sunday for the Skead Road area has been lifted.

"The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," said Burgess Hawkins, a public health protection manager.

"Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water."

The warning was made when a watermain break caused a drop in water pressure.

Residents should do the following before using the water: