Drinking water advisory in Greater Sudbury lifted


The drinking water advisory issued by Public Health Sudbury & Districts on Sunday for the Skead Road area has been lifted.

"The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," said Burgess Hawkins, a public health protection manager.

"Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water."

The warning was made when a watermain break caused a drop in water pressure.

Residents should do the following before using the water:

  • Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.
  • Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.
  • Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
  • Drain and refill hot water heaters.
  • Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use.
  • To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.
