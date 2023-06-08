Drinking water advisory issued for parts of Greater Sudbury

A drop in water pressure because of a broken watermain prompted Public Health Sudbury & Districts to issue a drinking water advisory Thursday afternoon.

The advisory includes the area north of 138 Skead Road at Good Sheppard Cemetery, to the north intersection of Skead Road and Old Skead Road, including all streets coming off Skead Road and Old Skead Road.

“A drinking water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should not use it for drinking, making juice, infant formula, ice, cooking, washing uncooked fruit and vegetables or brushing teeth,” Public Health said in a news release.

“Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking. For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used.”

Water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).

“The City of Greater Sudbury advises that the water buggy will be in the area and residents can bring and fill their own containers,” the release said.

“Once the City of Greater Sudbury has restored water pressure, residents should not use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.”

In a release Thursday evening, the city said residents who are affected by the drinking water advisory in the area of Skead/Old Skead Road, Peacock, Cecil, Kreko, Gordon, Agnes, Falcon, Patricia and Sunny Streets and Sunderland Road, will have access to the water buggy.

WATER BUGGY

"The water buggy will be located at the corner of Old Skead Road and Gordon Street until the advisory has been lifted. Water is also available to city water filling stations including on Spruce Street in Garson," the city said.

"Please bring your own containers."

“It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health’s health protection division, said in the release.

“Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.”

Residents will be told when the drinking water advisory is lifted

For more information, call the health unit at 705-522-9200, ext. 398, toll-free 1-866-522-9200 or visit the website.