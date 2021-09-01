Drinking water advisory issued for residents in Foleyet

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for the residents of Foleyet.

In a news release, the health unit said a drinking water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should not use it for: drinking; making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruits and vegetables; or brushing teeth.

"Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking," the release said. "For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used. Bottled water used for making infant formula must still be boiled."

For information on how to properly prepare infant formula using bottled water, call the health information line at 705-522-9200, ext. 342, or toll-free 1-866-522-9200.

The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).

"Although the Foleyet drinking water system has re-established the water supply, which was interrupted due to mechanical issues, residents should not use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by Public Health Sudbury & Districts," the release said.

“It is possible that a loss of water pressure can create conditions that compromise the safety of the drinking water,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the health protection division, said in the release.

“Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.”

For more information, call the health unit at 705-522-9200, after hours at 705-688-4366, or visit www.phsd.ca.