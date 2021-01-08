Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Town of Gogama.

A drinking water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should not use it for: drinking, making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruit and vegetables; or brushing teeth.

"Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking," the health unit said in a news release Friday. "For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used. The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water)."

Although the Gogama drinking water system has re-established the water supply, which was interrupted due to mechanical issues, residents should not use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by the health unit.

“It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health’s health protection division, said in the release. “Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.”

Public Health staff will continue to monitor the situation. Public Health Sudbury & Districts will notify the municipality when the drinking water advisory is lifted and residents will be advised.

For more information, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, ext. 398, toll-free 1-866-522-9200 or visit www.phsd.ca.