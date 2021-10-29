Drinking water advisory lifted for the Town of Chapleau
Public Health Sudbury & Districts officially lifted the drinking water advisory Friday for residents of the Town of Chapleau.
The drinking water advisory, which was declared Tuesday, was necessary because of a temporary loss of pressure in the municipal water system. The water has been tested to ensure its safety.
“The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the health protection division, said in a news release.
“Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water.”
Residents are advised to:
- Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.
- Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
- Drain and refill hot water heaters.
- Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use.
- To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.
For more information, call the health unit at 705-522-9200, ext. 464, toll-free 1-866-522-9200 or click here.
