Drinking water advisory lifted in Capreol

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Monday it has lifted the drinking water advisory that came into effect July 21 for residents of Capreol.

The health unit issued the drinking water advisory because of a loss of pressure in the municipal water system. The water has since been tested to ensure its safety.

“The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported,” the health unit’s Burgess Hawkins said in a news release Monday.

“Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water.”

What to do after a drinking water advisory is lifted and before using the water:

- Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.

- Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.

- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

- Drain and refill hot water heaters.

- Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps longer on first use.

- To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.

For more information, call Public Health at 705-522-9200, ext. 464, toll-free 1-866-522-9200 or click here.