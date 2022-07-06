Drinking water taps available at 13 Edmonton hydrants this summer

With temperatures set to rise in Edmonton next week, the city has set up water taps at 13 fire hydrants.

The water is safe to drink, and officials hope it will help vulnerable Edmontonians stay hydrated during the hot weather.

The city first set up taps at five hydrants as part of a pilot project last summer.

This year, taps have been set up at the following locations:

Downtown

Central McDougal and Queen Mary Park 109 Ave. and 107 St.

Kinistinaw Park 102 Ave and 96 St.

105 Ave. and 102 St. Boyle Street Community Services

96 St. and 104 Ave. Bissell Centre

Sheriff Robertson 82 Street and 112 Ave.

West

Butler Park

Callingwood park

South

McIntyre Park/OS Farmers Market

Millwoods Transit Station

North/Northeast

118 Ave. And 82 Street Parkdale Plaza

Clareview Transit Station

6512-132 Ave. (Mosaic Centre)

12340 Fort Road (Niginan)

The taps will be accessible to all Edmontonians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the fall.