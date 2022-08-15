Drive-by shooting at Surrey home being investigated

A drive-by shooting of a Surrey home is being investigated by Mounties.

The incident happened at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at a home on 26th Avenue near 176th Street. A home was seen with bullet holes and about a dozen evidence markers were visible.

Mounties said nobody was injured and they believe the shooting was targeted and could be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Minutes after getting the report about the shooting, police said, another call came in saying a vehicle was on fire near 28 Avenue and 194A Street.

"The engulfed vehicle was determined to be previously stolen from the Kelowna area," Surrey RCMP said in a news release. "Given the timing and proximity of these two incidents, police believe them to be linked."

Police said residents in the area can expect to see officers asking for witnesses or security video. Anyone with information should contact investigators at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.