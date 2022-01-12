Drive-by shooting in northern Alberta 'not random,' RCMP investigating

Cold Lake RCMP are seeking help from the public in identifying people responsible for a drive-by shooting in November.

At around 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 8, police said they responded to reports of shots fired at a residence near 20 Street.

Officers say they don’t believe the shooting was a “random act.”

RCMP have received a number of videos and photos from the Nelson heights area of the vehicle in question. It’s described as a 2007 to 2012 Buick Enclave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

Cold Lake is about 295 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.