Drive-by shooting in Pickering sends one person to hospital: police
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Phil Tsekouras
Police in Duhram Region say that one person is in hospital following a drive-by shooting in Pickering Sunday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Altona Road and Finch Avenue.
Police said that a male victim was injured in the shooting and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre. There is no immediate word on their condition.
No suspect information has been released by police at this time.
Officers are on scene of a drive-by shooting in the Altona and Finch area of Pickering. One person has been taken to hospital. More details to follow.— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 6, 2022
