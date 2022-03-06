Drive-by shooting in Pickering sends one person to hospital: police

Police in Duhram Region say that one person is in hospital following a drive-by shooting in Pickering Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Altona Road and Finch Avenue.

Police said that a male victim was injured in the shooting and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre. There is no immediate word on their condition.

No suspect information has been released by police at this time.

Officers are on scene of a drive-by shooting in the Altona and Finch area of Pickering. One person has been taken to hospital. More details to follow.