Man, 65, shot 13 times in 'random' drive-by attack in quiet Schomberg neighbourhood

Investigators released a video showing a car fleeing at a high rate of speed after shots rang out in Schomberg on Sunday.

York Regional Police are investigating the drive-by shooting that happened around 8:40 a.m. on Centre Street between Rebellion Way and Church Street.

Police say a man was walking his dog when a car sped passed him on the quiet residential road, and he gestured at it to slow down.

They say the vehicle turned around and drove back at the victim, and a front-seat passenger armed with a gun shot the man 13 times.

The suspects then fled the area, heading west on Centre Street in a white SUV possibly a four-door Lexus RX 350.

The victim, a 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

Police call the shooting a random attack.

"This was a terrible and shocking random crime that adversely affected an innocent man walking his dog," said York Regional Police Sgt. Clint Whitney. "Our investigators are taking it extremely seriously, and we're aggressively investigating this."

Police urge any witnesses who were in the area at the time or anyone with video surveillance of the area to contact them at 1-866-876- 5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.