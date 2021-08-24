Drive-by shooting in Sherwood Park 'not a random act of violence': RCMP

Multiple shots were fired into a Sherwood Park home Monday around 12:50 a.m., according to RCMP.

Police responded to the complaint of a drive-by shooting at 7:55 a.m., according to RCMP. An “unknown number” of people fired multiple shots into a home in the Summerwood area before fleeing.

People were in the home at the time, but no one was injured, added RCMP.

“This was not a random act of violence and there is no current threat to the public,” said RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.