Drive-by shooting leads to unrelated charges for 2 people, Regina police say

A drive-by shooting incident led to unrelated charges for two people Sunday night, Regina Police Service (RPS) said.

According to an RPS news release, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Broad Street around 12:30 Saturday morning, after a man sitting in a vehicle was allegedly shot at by someone in a passing Mazda CX7.

Police said the Mazda sustained damage in the incident to its rear passenger door and was then spotted by an off-duty officer Sunday evening around 6:30.

The suspect vehicle’s driver was seen entering a store on the 400 block of Albert Street North where RPS said he was taken into custody.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

Police said the vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen in Regina on March 22.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded .22 caliber rifle.

As a result, a 28-year-old man faces seven charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while prohibited.

A 26-year-old woman is facing four charges including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of identity documents.

Both suspects will appear in court on Monday.

RPS said no charges have been laid in the drive-by shooting incident.

It remains under investigation, anyone who has information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.