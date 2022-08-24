Drive-by shooting reported in Belgravia

A shooting was reported in Edmonton's Belgravia neighbourhood Tuesday night.

According to Edmonton Police Service, it was reported that gunshots were fired from inside one vehicle at another just before 10:30 p.m.

One uninjured person who did not provide any details to investigators was found at the scene, EPS told CTV News Edmonton.

114 Street from 76 Avenue to 82 Avenue was closed for part of the night.

No bullet casings were found but officials said investigators would return Wednesday morning to search again.