Drive-by shootings at 2 York Region theatres could be linked to similar incidents in Toronto, Peel: police
Police are investigating after two drive-by shootings occurred at movie theatres in York Region last week.
In a news release on Tuesday, York Regional Police said they were called to a theatre in the area of Highway 7 and Beaver Creek in Richmond Hill on Jan. 24.
A staff member arrived for work and discovered that the windows had been shot at, police said. On the same day, officers responded to a similar incident at a theatre near Highway 7 and Weston Road.
“The suspects are being linked to both occurrences in York Region and to similar shootings that occurred at cinemas in Toronto and Peel Region the same night,” police said.
“Investigators believe the incidents were targeted due to their similarities; all the cinemas were closed and occurred in the early morning hours.”
No one was injured in both incidents.
Police are asking anyone with information, including video surveillance or dash cam footage, to contact investigators at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7241 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.
