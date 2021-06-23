Drive-in Bingo aims to raise funds for Brockville seniors charity

A new fundraiser north of Brockville began this week raising money to support seniors in the area, and all you need to join is a vehicle with a working horn.

While the Brockville Speedway is known for its action on the track, Tuesday night the action was confined to the parking lot for the first drive-in Bingo fundraising event for Community & Primary Health Care (CPHC) senior support services.

"With the pandemic, it's been very hard to fundraise. So this is our first one since the pandemic hit, and it's going to really help the seniors in this community," said CPHC community and social services Manager Crystal Sled.

"We realized that there is a major need for food security out there and just everything that seniors are really missing, the loneliness, not being able to get out of their house and any of the programs that we have right now," she added.

All the proceeds from the event are helping subsidize seniors’ needs, such as transportation to and from medical appointments and Meals on Wheels.

Gates at the speedway opened at 5 p.m. Some players showed up an hour early to grab spot.

The Kirklands, owners of the speedway, offered up the parking lot for free.

"We reached out to Paul and Cheryl (Kirkland) and they were fantastic and jumped on board immediately, so we're very thankful for that," said Sarah Dodgson, volunteer engagement and community relations at CPHC.

"Essentially it's designed so you can stay in your car for the duration of the night," said Dodgson. "So you purchase your tickets and then you are parked in your parking spot for the night, and if you get a BINGO, you honk the horn or flash your lights and we'll come out, check your card and give you some cash prize."

The team uses an FM transmitter to broadcast bingo numbers over car radios.

"You have to be really creative and think outside the box," said Dodgson. "A lot of your original events can't take place, and we're just thankful that this one can.”

"Normally we would do about four to five (fundraisers) a year, like big pretty big ones," added Sled. "Some of our community partners stepped up and did give us donations that we were able to use to run new programs, but now a lot of the funding is running out, so we really need to get back to the fundraising for sure."

Bingo games ranged from $2 to $14. Players were excited to get out and do something different.

“This is kind of nice, especially during COVID. Everybody can get out and enjoy themselves,” said Deborah Major, playing Bingo with her aunt. “I know (CPHC) always do these for good causes and I thought I’d come out and play and support them.”

“It’s fantastic to see the speedway opened up for people to use it, and for the seniors support services to provide a nice Bingo event for the community,” said Bingo player and Elizabethtown-Kitley councillor Rob Smith. “Turnout is fantastic and the weather is great. You can’t beat it.”

"This is kind of a win-win for everyone," said Sled. "If we get a good turnout, we get lots of money to help seniors but people get to win money, too.”

About 70 cars showed up on the first night, with more than 130 people playing to win.

The team is aiming to hold drive-in Bingo every Tuesday night at the speedway until September.

More information can be found on the CPHC Brockville Facebook Page.