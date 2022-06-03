Drive-in movie theatre to open in Halifax later this month

Halifax will soon be home to the largest drive-in east of Montreal.

The new Speedway Drive-in will be located in the grandstand parking lot at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

“We had the idea for the drive-in theatre and we were looking for a prime location that was already kind of active and alive,” said Dawn McKelvie Cyr, with Cindicom Cinema.

“It’s a fantastic location. They already have a fan base and they were very interested in the idea and in having a drive-in theatre in the Halifax area.”

"Top Gun: Maverick" will be the first movie shown at the pop-up drive-in when it opens on June 17.

Scotia Speedworld says the drive-in will boast a massive inflatable 40 x 60-foot open-air screen and spaces for more than 600 vehicles. Moviegoers will tune in to 88.7 FM.

“It’s a nice COVID-safe way of showing a movie, and there are still some people who are not comfortable going into the theatres, so it’s a wonderful option for them,” said MacKenzie Cyr.

The Speedway Drive-in will play two movies a night and it will show new releases, though it could host some “retro weekends.”

The drive-in will open seven nights a week, rain or shine, except on nights when Scotia Speedworld is hosting special events. It will remain open until the end of October.

MacKenzie Cyr says the announcement is generating buzz on social media and has people feeling nostalgic.

“Already on our Facebook page the number of followers has just shot through the roof and the comments are about, I used to go to the drive-in when I was young, and I can’t believe this is happening,” she said.

“People are very excited.”

Scotia Speedworld says the drive-in won’t affect its 2022 racing schedule; the screen will be moved and cars will park in the overflow parking lot on Friday nights.

The Speedway Drive-in will offer moviegoers staple concessions like buttered popcorn, nachos, chocolate and candy, and hot food like hamburgers, chicken fingers and fries.

Adults pay $15, children 14 and under pay $7.50 and kids under six get in free.

Tuesday is cheap night, with an $11 fee for adults, $18 for couples and $6 for children 14 and under. A carload will cost $40.

Scotia Speedworld says tickets will be available online soon.

Nova Scotia is home to three other drive-in theatres, in the Annapolis Valley, Cape Breton, and Pictou County.