Drive-in New Year’s Eve fireworks event planned for LaSalle
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A drive-in fireworks display is set to blast off in LaSalle for New Year’s Eve.
Town officials say people can drive into the parking lot at the Vollmer Complex to see the display from inside their cars.
The event is supported by Ontario’s Reconnect Festival and event program.
Fireworks will start at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and run for about 20 minutes.
Visitors are asked to remain in or near their vehicles for the event.
Mask wearing is mandatory if you leave your vehicle.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
