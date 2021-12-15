Drive is on for holiday blood donations in Calgary
All Canadian Blood Services wants for Christmas are 860 Calgary blood donors.
The organization sent out word Wednesday that it's recruiting donors for the holidays, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8, which are the two most challenging weeks of the year for the organization to attract donors.
At the moment, the organization has a little over 800 slots to fill during that time period. Over 100,000 new donors a year are required to keep up with demand.
There are enhanced safety protocols in place at the organization's donor centre, on the second floor of Eau Claire Market.
O-negative blood donors are particularly needed because the blood type can be transfused to any patient. In times of emergency, O-negative blood — the universal blood type — makes a lifesaving difference.
In order to donate, it's necessary to book an appointment, as walk-in donors cannot be accepted at the present time.
To book an appointment, go to blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app, or call 1-888-2DONATE (236-6283)
The donor centre is open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m Friday through Sunday. It's closed Christmas Day.
