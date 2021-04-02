Drive-thru candlelight vigil to honour victims of North Vancouver stabbings

COVID-19 restrictions are preventing a community rocked by last week's stabbings to gather, but an event this weekend is offering an opportunity to stand together in a different way.

The Lynn Valley Lions Club is hosting a drive-thru candlelight vigil on Saturday.

The event at Lynn Canyon Park has the theme "Lynn Valley Strong," a message that cropped up last weekend following a series of stabbings near the Lynn Valley Library.

The Lions Club says the event is a way to honour those injured and killed in the incident, while showing residents' strength and support for their neighbours.

Organizers say they worked with Vancouver Coastal Health to come up with a plan that will keep attendees safe.

"Absolutely no foot traffic permitted; everyone must remain in their vehicles," organizer Eric Miura told CTV News ahead of the event.

The president of the Lynn Valley Lions Club said people are encouraged to hold battery-powered candles while inside their vehicles.

There will be three areas in the park with acoustic music and a light and art display which those who attend the event can take in from the safety of their vehicles.

The display was created by kids in the community, organizers say.

While COVID-19 is having an impact on what would normally be the community response, it's still important to create space to come together, Miura said.

"We wanted to take this response to the tragedy and have a community response that is safe, and allow the community to celebrate solidarity and express love and happiness and all the good things in life – in a safe fashion."

The drive-thru vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and will be open until 9:30. Organizers say the park will be closed to foot traffic and people not participating in the vigil starting at 7 p.m.

Access to the park will only be permitted by vehicle from the Ross Road service entrance, and all vehicles will exit by Peters Road.

Traffic management and control personnel will be at key intersections to assist, the Lions Club says.

