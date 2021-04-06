Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics open in Saskatoon, Warman

A pair of drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be running in the Saskatoon area on Tuesday.

Doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to anyone 55 years of age or older on a first-come, first-served basis.

The drive-thru clinic in Saskatoon is set to open at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 10:30 p.m., or until vaccine supply runs out.

It's the second day of the clinic. On Monday, the clinic stopped admitting new vehicles a little over two hours after opening due to the demand.

The Saskatoon clinic is being held at Prairieland Park. Vehicles can access the clinic from St. Henry Avenue.

The Warman drive-thru vaccination clinic opens at 8:30 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the clinic will continue to operate with these hours until it is out of vaccine.

The Warman clinic is happening at Warman Fire Hall on Centennial Boulevard.