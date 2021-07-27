Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines available at Bingemans this week
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Bingemans will offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings this week.
A news release from the Region of Waterloo said the drive-thru might be a good option for many residents, including those with mobility issues.
They're encouraging people to bring family members, friends and neighbours who might not otherwise be able to get vaccinated.
The clinic will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments aren't required for first or second doses.
The clinic will offer Pfizer to everyone 12 and older.
