Drive-thru microchip clinic this weekend

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hosting its first microchip clinic of the year on Sunday.

The drive-thru format that lets pet owners have their dog, cat, or rabbit microchipped without leaving their vehicle.

No appointment is required and the cost is $20 – cash only.

It’s taking place at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.