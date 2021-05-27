Drive-thru vaccination clinic in northeast Calgary to begin in June

Alberta's first drive-thru vaccine clinic will open in early June in northeast Calgary, officials announced Thursday.

The location is still being finalized and the goal will be to help increase vaccination rates in the northeast. Targeted clinics are also planned for businesses with large workforces in the area, and temporary clinics will run jointly with community primary care providers.

"Nearly 60 per cent of eligible Albertans have received a first dose of vaccine, a huge accomplishment that has positioned us to be 'Open for Summer,'" said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

"We need to keep up the momentum by trying new approaches and working with new partners to increase access for people in northeast Calgary and any other community where there are challenges."

Health officials have been working to increase the vaccination rate in northeast Calgary in recent weeks. Other measures include:

The Genesis Centre and an AHS site at Northgate Village Mall are offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment seven days a week, with more than 71,000 doses having been administered since opening in March.

Vaccinations are also available at 35 nearby pharmacies and select physicians’ offices.

With support from the City of Calgary, the Genesis Centre clinic recently expanded from 10 to 40 vaccination stations in a larger space.

Community-specific clinics have been held and are being expanded, including recent extended-hours clinics to support access to vaccine during the observance of Ramadan.

A clinic for the Ismaili community was held in April and another will be held for this community in mid-June.

AHS is also continuing to work with the community, including holding special clinics for Ismaili residents, holding community information sessions to answer questions about vaccination and COVID-19, and supporting the Alex Health Centre and the Centre for Newcomers to encourage vaccinations.

Any Albertan age 12 and up can book a vaccination through a participating pharmacy or AHS. Bookings are available online, by calling 811 or by calling a participating pharmacy directly.

As of Tuesday, Alberta had administered 2.58 million doses of vaccine, which is 58 per cent of the eligible population.

More than 1 million doses have been administered in the Calgary zone as of Tuesday, including 829,587 doses to those in the City of Calgary.



