Drive-thru vaccination clinic Wednesday
A vaccination clinic offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine is schedule for Wednesday, June 16 in the St. John de Brebeuf parking lot at 67 Main St. East, Kingsville from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This is a drive-thru clinic and no appointment is necessary.
Anyone who falls into the following categories is welcome to attend:
- 18+ wanting their FIRST DOSE
- 18+ vaccinated before April 18th wanting their SECOND DOSE of Moderna
- 70+ vaccinated before May 18th wanting their SECOND DOSE of Moderna.
- Anyone who received their first dose of AstraZeneca on or before March 23rd looking to receive their SECOND DOSE of Moderna