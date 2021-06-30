Drive-thru vaccine clinic at Bingemans this weekend now fully booked

Waterloo Region will host its first drive-thru vaccine clinic for first and second doses at Bingemans this weekend.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 425 Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener.

The clinic is open to every 12 and older and will administer Pfizer doses. Around 5 p.m., just hours aftering annoucing the clinic, the Region of Waterloo said all appointments were fully booked.

“We are very excited to provide another way to get the vaccine at a drive-thru clinic,” said Dept. Chief Shirley Hilton, lead of the region's vaccine task force said in a news release. “Thank you to Bingemans for partnering with us to make this happen and to provide another choice for people who want to get the vaccine.”

“Our team is excited to support the Region in helping expedite the vaccine distribution initiative to all our residents,” said Mark Bingeman, president of Bingemans. “More opportunities like this not only protects the health of everyone but clearly supports all our Region’s businesses to allow more and faster reopening of their operations.”

People will be able to stay in their vehicles for the entire vaccination process, which means the clinic may be more convenient for people with mobility issues.

Walk-in appointments for first doses will also be available at all Waterloo Region vaccine clinics starting Thursday.

Residents can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy or primary care setting.