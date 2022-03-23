Driver, 17, facing charges after passenger hangs out of the sunroof of speeding car in Kingston, Ont.

A 17-year-old driver is facing charges after police spotted a speeding car with a woman hanging out of the sunroof in Kingston, Ont.

A traffic safety officer conducting speed enforcement on Woodbine Road on Tuesday afternoon spotted a vehicle travelling 25 km/h over the speed limit.

Kingston police say a woman sitting in the front seat had stood up and was hanging out the sunroof of the vehicle.

"The officer directed the vehicle to pull over and then observed the driver was also not wearing a seatbelt," Kingston police said in a statement.

"As well, one of the three rear passengers was not wearing a seatbelt correctly."

The 17-year-old driver is facing charges of careless driving, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and failing to surrender the license.

Two passengers in the car were charged with failing to wear a seatbelt.