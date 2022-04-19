Driver, 19, clocked travelling 156km/h in Innisfil, police say
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
A 19-year-old man's licence was immediately suspended after police said he was stopped driving nearly double the posted limit in Innisfil.
"Vehicle clocked travelling 156km/h in posted 80 zone," South Simcoe Police posted on social media regarding the incident.
The Innisfil man was allegedly speeding along the 10th Sideroad when he was pulled over at 2nd Line on Friday.
He was charged with stunt driving and speeding, resulting in a 30-day licence suspension.
Police also had the vehicle towed to an impound lot, where it will remain for 14 days.
-
'It's beautiful to see': community rallies to support residents displaced by apartment firePeople displaced by a west end fire continue to have a community rallying around them to make sure they have everything they need.
-
Sudbury's health unit works with Capreol clinic to get people caught up on vaccinationsPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is working with the Capreol Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic to help residents who don’t have a primary care provider catch up on routine immunizations.
-
Winnipeg city councillor wants donations through property taxes for reconciliationBefore committee meetings begin at Winnipeg City Hall, there is a land acknowledgement that states Winnipeg is located on the Treaty 1 Territory and the traditional homeland of the Métis Nation. Now a city Councillor wants to turn these words into dollars.
-
Transparency questioned after Ontario school district pulls Cree author's bookOntario school board trustees are seeking transparency and clarity after a Winnipeg-based Cree author's children's book was temporarily pulled from schools over complaints.
-
Family of B.C. mother who sacrificed her life to save her children from runaway van is suing AmazonThe husband and twin daughters of a B.C. woman who died after being hit by a rolling delivery van are suing two logistics companies and Amazon.
-
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in CubaA Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
Sudbury groups hope to help monarch butterfliesWith Earth Day on April 22, a few groups in Sudbury are giving out free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies in the city
-
B.C. paramedics in Poland preparing to deliver ambulances, supplies to UkraineTwo first responders from Vancouver Island are now in Poland getting ready to deliver much-needed medical equipment to front-line workers in Ukraine.