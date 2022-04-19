Driver, 19, clocked travelling 156km/h in Innisfil, police say

A 19-year-old man's licence was immediately suspended after police said he was stopped driving nearly double the posted limit in Innisfil.

"Vehicle clocked travelling 156km/h in posted 80 zone," South Simcoe Police posted on social media regarding the incident.

The Innisfil man was allegedly speeding along the 10th Sideroad when he was pulled over at 2nd Line on Friday.

He was charged with stunt driving and speeding, resulting in a 30-day licence suspension.

Police also had the vehicle towed to an impound lot, where it will remain for 14 days.