Driver, 20, suffers life-threatening injuries in Mount Albert crash

A Uxbridge man is in critical condition in the hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Mount Albert.

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses to the crash that happened on Friday around 5 p.m. on York Durham Line near Queensville Side Road.

Police say a silver 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck went off the road with two people inside.

The 20-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a 28-year-old Mount Albert man who was a passenger was treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating what happened to cause the crash and ask anyone who hasn't already come forward to contact police.

Additionally, police encourage anyone with dash cam footage of the area to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.