Driver, 20, trying to impress crowd faces impaired charges

Early Sunday morning, a 20-year-old man was arrested in Owen Sound for impaired operation after being found to have double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood while driving.

The accused was one of two Grey County men arrested after police say they noticed a pickup truck driving aggressively in the city's downtown.

According to police, around 2:40 a.m., the driver was spotted while allegedly trying to impress a crowd in the area of 2nd Avenue and 9th Street East.

"The driver of a pickup truck who had brought his vehicle to a stop in front of the group, proceeded to do a brake burnout, creating a cloud of black smoke before accelerating southbound well beyond the 40 km/h speed limit," police said in a statement.

An officer was able to safely bring the vehicle to a stop at the top of the Greenwood Cemetery hill after tracking it for several blocks.

The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and taken into police custody for obstructing an officer after he allegedly tried to aggressively and physically intervene.

On top of the criminal charges he now faces, the driver also had his truck towed and impounded for a period of seven days while his drivers' licence was automatically suspended for 90 days.