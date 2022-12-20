Driver, 21, killed in collision with hydro pole in Barrie, woman critically injured

Police are investigating a collision that happened in the south end of Barrie overnight on Tuesday that claimed the life of the driver and seriously injured the passenger.

Barrie police say officers were called to Mapleview Drive West near Veterans Drive shortly after midnight for a vehicle that had crashed into a hydro pole.

Police say a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the deadly crash and urge any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.