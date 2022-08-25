Driver, 36, charged after vehicle drives into tents at Integrated Health Care Hub in Kingston, Ont.

A 36-year-old driver whose vehicle struck a tent in a parking lot at the Integrated Health Care Hub in Kingston, Ont. is facing several charges, Kingston police said Thursday.

Three people were injured in the incident around 9 p.m. Wednesday, all of whom were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Others suffered more minor injuries.

Police say the driver struck the tent in the parking lot of the hub on Montreal Road unintentionally and at low speed. Two people who were in isolation due to COVID-19 were in the tent, and they were also struck by the vehicle.

"A crowd subsequently formed around the vehicle and members of the crowd confronted the driver of the motor vehicle," police said in a news release. "In an attempt to flee the crowd, the driver drove in a dangerous manner through the crowd striking two other individuals."

Police said the driver then drove straight to Kingston police headquarters, where they were arrested. They have been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cause bodily harm, criminal negligence cause bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident cause bodily harm. They were due in court for a bail hearing later Thursday.

Police say this was not a targeted attacked on the Integrated Care Hub or the occupants of the grounds surrounding the hub.

"This was something that we couldn't have prepared for," said Gilles Charette, executive director of Trellis HIV and Community Care. "It was completely unexpected and a shock."

Carol Ravnaas, the associate director of client services at Addictions and Mental Health AMHS-KFLA, said the incident spotlights the need for a secure area for people to be in tents if they are isolating due to COVID-19.

"It underscored for me that we need to have homes for people to live in so they are not having to be in tents around a building and vulnerable to accidents," she said. "The worry for many of us was that this might have been intentional, and that's a dreadful thought."

'Shocked and horrified'

"We are shocked and horrified at the news of what took place in the ICH Property," a statement issued on behalf of the Integrated Care Hub consortium of partners late Wednesday night.

On Twitter Wednesday night, police said, “there has been an incident involving a serious motor vehicle collision in the parking lot in the Integrated Care Hub.”

The statement from Charette, Ravnaas and Betty Jo Dean of Addiction and Mental Health – AMHS said details on what happened at the property remain unclear.

"Our understanding is that a vehicle entered the ICH property and collided with tents where individuals isolating with COVID-19 were resting," the statement said.

"Our hearts are with those who are injured, and with the staff and people we serve who have been witness to this horrific scene. The ICH group of partners is working closely with people who are unhoused and in need of support at this time."

Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub is a drop-in centre that provides services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to vulnerable citizens with needs for safety, food and rest and longer-term needs such as addiction and mental health services.

- With files from Nate Vandermeer, CTV News Ottawa