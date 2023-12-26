Driver, 70, charged after crashing into house in Merrickville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old driver is facing charges after crashing into a house in Merrickville-Wolford late Christmas Day.

The crash happened on Collar Hill Road, where it meets Charlotte Street and Brock Street East, at 9:50 p.m. Monday.

The driver ran a stop sign at the intersection and slammed into the side of a house on the corner.

No injuries were reported, but the homeowner, Peter Cornelisse, says the damage to the house was more significant than first thought.

"Running these stop signs and speeding are an ongoing issue," he said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

The driver, whom police did not publicly identify, was charged with driving with over 80mg of alcohol in 100mL of blood.