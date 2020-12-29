Barrie police hope to identify the driver who took off leaving a vehicle behind after a collision in the city's east end Tuesday evening.

The driver struck a parked car on Cundles Road East around the dinner hour and then crashed the SUV into a snowbank, hitting a hydro pole.

Police say the driver ran from the scene, leaving the keys in the ignition.

They contacted the vehicle's registered owner and found she had loaned it out to a friend about a month ago.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.

Police are investigating.