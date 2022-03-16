Driver abandons vehicle after fleeing from police, crashing into fence in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a car broke through a fence in the Harbour City, and the driver fled the scene on foot.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200-block of Terminal Avenue, just minutes after police tried to pull over the vehicle involved.

Police say the vehicle, an older model Chevrolet Cavalier, was first spotted in the downtown area when Nanaimo RCMP officers tried to pull the driver over for a minor traffic infraction.

Mounties say the driver refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed, with officers watching the vehicle pass through two stop signs without slowing.

"Given the speed involved, the time of day and the amount of vehicle and pedestrian foot traffic, the officer did not attempt to stop the vehicle," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Wednesday.

About five minutes later, police received a report of the same vehicle crashing into a fence. The driver was reportedly spotted running from the scene, while a woman remained at the scene.

Police learned the woman was the registered owner of the car, but was unwilling to tell police who was driving the vehicle, Mounties say.

RCMP tried to track the driver with a police dog at the time. However, a high volume of foot traffic made it difficult to establish a trail, police said.

"Given the speeds involved and the subsequent crash, it is fortunate that there were no reported injuries," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The vehicle sustained "significant damage" in the crash, according to RCMP, and was later towed from the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-8767.

Mounties say the fence, which surrounds a supportive housing complex, will undergo repairs.