Driver accused of 'aggressively' pursuing another car follows it into an OPP parking lot

A Bracebridge man accused of aggressively pursuing another motorist right into a police station parking lot faces charges.

Provincial police say officers responded to a 911 call from a motorist late Sunday morning who said they were being followed by another vehicle.

Police say the caller reported the other vehicle "made contact" with the caller's car while travelling along Taylor Road in Bracebridge.

The OPP says the caller drove into its detachment on Cedar Lane with the other vehicle tagging behind.

Officers stopped the offending vehicle in the parking lot and arrested the driver.

Police charged a 30-year-old man with impaired driving and dangerous operation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges in December.

Police immediately suspended his driver's license for 90 days, and had the vehicle towed away to be impounded.