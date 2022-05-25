Driver accused of impaired crashes into cemetery, landing on top of headstone
An Owen Sound man faces impaired driving charges after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and going through a cemetery.
Owen Sound police said they responded to the incident shortly after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they said they found a silver Nissan Altima stuck on top of a headstone at Greenwood Cemetery with both front wheels off the ground.
Police said they seized open containers of alcohol from the man’s car.
The driver provided a breath sample, which police said showed his blood-alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.
He faces charges of impaired driving, operating a vehicle with an excess blood alcohol level, and operating a vehicle without insurance.
His license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded.
Police say no one was injured.
The vehicle and headstone sustained substantial damage.
The accused will appear in court next month.
-
Human remains found in Chatham: CK policeFoul play is not suspected after human remains were discovered in Chatham.
-
Hydro One rebuilds main line connecting Carleton Place, Ont., restores 10,000 customersHydro One says more than 10,000 customers in Carleton Place have had their power restored after crews repaired the main line powering the town.
-
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up schoolThe governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
-
Man injured at Bedford worksite taken to hospital: policeA 47-year-old man was sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured at a worksite in Bedford, N.S.
-
'It's like walking on Mars to me': B.C. senior still paying mortgage on 'not liveable' property after November floodsMonths after devastating flooding, a B.C. senior is still paying a mortgage on a home that no longer exists and a property that he says has been assessed at $1.
-
Orillia traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges: OPPA Waubaushene, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint from an Orillia business.
-
Monkeypox 'has nothing to do with' COVID-19, B.C. physician saysWhile more monkeypox cases were confirmed in Canada this week, B.C. still doesn't have any known infections, said a local physician who shared what experts know so far about the disease.
-
Federal and provincial governments spend $1.6 million on affordable housing projects in N.B.The provincial and federal governments are spending a combined $1.6 million to construct and renovate 56 affordable housing units in northeastern New Brunswick.
-
Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early WednesdayJ F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.