Driver accused of speeding 65 km/h over limit on Hwy 26, Springwater Township
A Wasaga Beach driver accused of speeding 65 km/h above the limit along Highway 26 in Springwater Township faces charges.
Police say a Huronia West OPP officer stationed in the area of Highway 26 and Atkinson Road witnessed the motorist heading west at 145 km/h in the 80 km/h zone along the highway Tuesday night.
Provincial police say the officer was in the area watching for speeders in response to community complaints.
"Driving 65 km/h over the speed limit is an expensive venture that not only costs your pocketbook in fines, impound charges and insurance premiums but could also cost you your freedom, your life or the life of someone else," said Huronia West OPP, Detachment Commander, Insp. Leah Gilfoy.
The officer charged the 22-year-old Wasaga Beach resident with impaired driving offences and stunt driving.
The vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.
"Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is never acceptable and will not be tolerated," Gilfoy added. "Be responsible. If you plan on consuming drugs or alcohol, don't drive."
