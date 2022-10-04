A driver accused of speeding in Springwater Township while impaired faces charges, according to police.

Huronia West OPP says an officer patrolling County Road 27 near Beaver Lane on Sunday spotted the vehicle travelling at a "very high rate of speed."

Police say radar clocked the vehicle going 131 km/h in the posted 80 km/h area.

The officer charged the 25-year-old driver from Elmvale with driving excessively and impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused was issued a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.