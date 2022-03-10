Driver accused of speeding nearly 100 km/h over limit: OPP

A driver is accused of speeding nearly 100 km/h over the posted limit after being pulled over in Caledon Wednesday evening.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver was caught going 176 km/h in an 80 km/h zone at about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 10 at Highpoint Side Road.

Police charged the driver with stunt driving.

The driver’s license was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, posted on the provincial website, any driver who reaches 50 km/h over the speed limit loses six demerit points and is fined $9.75 for every km/h exceeded.