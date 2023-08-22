Driver accused of speeding nearly 200km/h on Hwy 427 in HOV lane

Ontario police charged a driver for allegedly speeding nearly 200 kilometres per hour on Highway 427.

Provincial police say an Aurora OPP officer stopped the vehicle after radar clocked it travelling 196 kilometres per hour along the highway, 96 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.

Police say the 35-year-old man was also driving solo in the HOV lane.

The accused was charged with stunt driving, which carries a roadside 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Earlier this week, provincial police reported officers had laid over 3,000 stunt driving charges so far this year.

Police say 257 people have died in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads, trails and waterways this year.

"Speeding and aggressive driving continues to be the number one killer in road crashes across the province," stated OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter. "Please, if you're going to be out on the road, make better decisions."