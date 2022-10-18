iHeartRadio

Driver accused of speeding past joggers charged with stunt driving: OPP


Provincial police radar indicates a vehicle was speeding 137 km/h in a posted 70 zone in the Town of Mono on Tues., Oct. 18, 2022. (OPP/Twitter)

A 34-year-old man from Melancthon Township faces charges for allegedly speeding by a group of joggers Tuesday morning.

Dufferin OPP says an officer clocked the pickup truck travelling 137 kilometres per hour along a posted 70 zone in the Town of Mono.

Police say the motorist is charged with stunt driving.

He faces a driver's licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

12