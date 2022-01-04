Driver accused of stunt driving in Adjala-Tosorontio
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A driver is accused of stunt driving for travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit in Adjala-Tosorontio on Tuesday morning.
Nottawasaga OPP clocked the motorist travelling 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
The accused faces a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
