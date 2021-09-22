Driver accused of stunt driving in Mono was 'trying to clear my head'
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police handed a stunt driving charge to a 22-year-old woman who they say was clocked travelling nearly 70km/h over the limit in Mono.
When officers asked the 22-year-old driver why she was speeding, police said she replied, " I was trying to clear my head."
They say she was driving 147km/h in an 80 zone.
"No excuse is worthy of those speeds," tweeted OPP regarding the incident.
Under the new stunt driving law, the woman's license was suspended for 30 days, and a tow truck gave her vehicle a lift to the impound yard for two weeks.
