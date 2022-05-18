Driver accused of travelling 132km/h in 50 zone in Collingwood

Police stopped a driver accused of travelling well over the speed limit through Collingwood in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Provincial police say the motorist was speeding 132 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone along Huron Street.

They charged the 34-year-old driver with stunt driving, which carries an automatic 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Police say the driver was also given a three-day warn range suspension.

Motorists caught speeding 40km/h or more on a road with a speed limit under 80km/h face an automatic stunt driving charge in Ontario.

Additionally, a stunt driving charge will be laid against those nabbed driving 50km/h or more on a road with a posted 80km/h or more limit.