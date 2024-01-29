Driver airlifted after crash near Simcoe
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Blueline Road, northeast of Simcoe, Ont.
In a video posted to social media, Const. Andrew Gamble said two vehicles collided near the intersection of Blueline Road and Concession Road 13 just before 11 a.m. Monday.
One driver was airlifted to a trauma centre by Ornge, Gamble said.
Blueline Road was closed between Concession Road 13 and Concession Road 14. It reopened around 3 p.m.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
“Visibility is pretty good today, the roadways are clear but that doesn’t mean that things can’t happen,” Gamble said. “So if you are travelling anywhere in a vehicle today just be cautious and be vigilant as always.”
#NorfolkOPP is currently investigating a serious two-vehicle collision on Blueline Road in #NorfolkCounty. One driver transported to trauma centre via #Ornge. (1 of 2) ^ag pic.twitter.com/T0n0nM4eg8— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 29, 2024

